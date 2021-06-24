'Development in Cong to deny SC leaders power'

Development in Congress to keep SC leaders away from power: Mahesh

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Chamarajanagar,
  • Jun 24 2021, 00:54 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2021, 02:33 ist
MLA N Mahesh. Credit: DH file photo

MLA N Mahesh on Wednesday said that the ongoing debate over the next chief minister face in Congress party is nothing but a process to keep Scheduled Caste leaders away from power.

Speaking to reporters at Yelandur in the district, Mahesh said, Congress leader B Z Zamer Ahamed Khan has been projecting opposition party leader Siddaramaiah as the next CM and a few MLAs are supporting it. SC community, one of the prominent in the state from last three decade, is deprived of power since then, he said, adding that the present political development appears like the SC community people are limited support others by casting vote.

SC community leaders B Rachaiah, K H Ranganath, Basavalingappa, Mallikarjun Kharge, K H Muniyappa are senior leaders of the community and have all the qualities to be CM but, they were deprived of power. “Who has more experience and ability than Mallikarjun Kharge?,” he asked and said, SC community people have turned as vote bank. Despite ability, they have no voice in the state.

