DKS in Delhi to 'lobby' for KPCC chief's post

Amidst the buzz that the state Congress chief will be changed, senior leader D K Shivakumar on Saturday met several senior leaders, including president Sonia Gandhi, here.

The former minister, who came to the national capital three days ago, met Sonia, general secretary Ahmed Patel and other senior leaders.

Though what transpired between them is not known, sources said Shivakumar told them that he is ready to take any responsibility.

Shivakumar also told the party leaders that if not the post of state unit chief, his name should be considered for the leader of the Opposition in the Assembly.

Though after Lok Sabha elections, former president Rahul Gandhi dissolved the party's Karnataka unit, he allowed president Dinesh Gundu Rao and working president Eshwar Khandre to continue.

There is a buzz in party circles that Sonia may overhaul the state units by removing all existing state presidents and other office-bearers.

It is learnt that former chief minister Siddaramaiah is batting for former minister Krishna Byre Gowda or ex-MP from Chamarajanagar R Dhruvanarayana for the KPCC president's post.

If the party wants a Vokkaliga leader in the post, Byre Gowda could be considered. If it wants an SC leader, Dhruvanarayana suits the post, Siddaramaiah is learnt to have told the high command.

Siddaramaiah himself is eyeing the post of leader of the Opposition in the Assembly. Even after nearly one month since Yediyurappa took over as chief minister, Congress is yet to name the leader of the Opposition.

When asked whether he was aspiring for a new position in the party, Shivakumar said, “I am not lobbying for any post.”