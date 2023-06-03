Had to bow my head to the words of Gandhis and Kharge: Shivakumar on not becoming Karnataka CM

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday said he gave up the race to become the chief minister and decided to remain "patient", following the advice of the Gandhis and Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge.
On a visit to his constituency after becoming the deputy chief minister, he told his voters that their desire (to see him as chief minister) will never be false, and asked them to wait with patience.
Read | Guarantees: Karnataka govt buys time for fiscally-prudent model
"You gave me votes in large numbers to make me the chief minister, but what to do, a decision was made. Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge gave me an advice. I had to bow my head to the words of the elders -- I have to remain with patience," Shivakumar said.
Addressing a gathering here, he said, "But I just want to tell you that your desire (to see me as CM) will never be false. Let's be patient." Several rounds of hectic parleys within the Congress circles in New Delhi had preceded government formation in Karnataka last month. Siddaramaiah, the now chief minister and state Congress president Shivakumar were in stiff competition with each other to become the CM, after their party won the Assembly polls by securing 135 out of total 224 seats in the Assembly.
Thanking people for the welcome and the affection shown towards him, Shivakumar said, "I have come here to thank you and to take your blessings." He also asked his followers and party workers to prepare for the zilla and taluk panchayat polls, in the days ahead.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Coldplay's gigs the greenest due to renewable energy
Musk 'loves' his AI-generated avatar in sherwani
Odisha accident one of deadliest in Railways' history
Autos are a window to urban disorder
‘Mongolian Rhapsody’ surfaces a good 48 years on
NCERT textbook revisions and controversies under BJP
Navalny taunts Russian prison with bizarre requests
Duo sells Rs 20 tea from Rs 70 lakh Audi in Mumbai
Tongue's family friend wins 14-yr-old bet on cricketer