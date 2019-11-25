HDK didn’t take MLAs into confidence: Shobha

BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje on Monday launched a tirade against former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy of the JD(S), saying it was his “failure” that led to the resignation of legislators.

“I want to ask Kumaraswamy, why did his own legislator get fed up? Byrathi Basavaraj, S T Somashekhar and M T B Nagaraj were the ones who safeguarded him. Why did he fail in protecting their interests? He couldn’t take them into confidence,” Shobha told reporters.

“During his speeches now, Kumaraswamy is targeting the disqualified MLAs. When they were in his coalition, they were good. Now, it’s not even been 20 days since they joined the BJP, they’re bad. What kind of a stand is this?” she said.

She also accused Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah of indulging in “caste politics” and the “maladministration” when he was in power. “Now, Siddaramaiah is all alone. He’s like a headmaster of a school that has only one teacher,” she said.

Shobha urged voters to elect BJP candidates. “We now have the opportunity to have the same government both in the state and the Centre. It’s the responsibility of voters to keep it that way,” she said.