Hosaramenahalli: Police inspector ‘insults’ Cong MLA

Tension prevailed at Hosaramenahalli in the taluk, as heated arguments broke out between the police officials and Congress party leaders as a Police Inspector asked H D Kote MLA C Anil and his supporters to move away from the polling centre in the village, during the polling on Thursday.

A host of Congress leaders, supporters and family members of the MLA staged a flash protest at the village and blocked the Bilikere-Belur State Highway for a while, demanding an apology.

The Congress leaders accused Police Inspector Sunil, who was on poll duty, of insulting MLA Anil, when he was returning after casting his vote. According to the party workers and the MLA, Sunil disrespected the MLA by calling him in singular, while asking him to leave the place. The protesters demanded the inspector to visit the spot to tender an apology to the MLA.

The situation turned worse after a host of Congress leaders, including party district president B J Vijay Kumar, arrived in the village. The verbal spat broke out between Vijay Kumar and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP), Hunsur Sub-Division, K S Sundar Raj, during a peace meeting at a temple in the village.

Cops favour BJP: Cong

Vijay Kumar accused the police officials of misusing power and targeting Congress leaders. He alleged, the police are working in favour of BJP, by misusing power. The officer who disrespected the MLA should apologise, he demanded.

MLA Anil said the inspector insulted him, by forcing him to stay away.

“Hosaramenahalli is my birthplace and the police did not allow to stay at my village. Though I was moving away, the police official disrespected me,” he alleged.

However, ASP P V Sneha declined to summon the officer to the spot, claiming that he is on duty and asked the protesters and the MLA to file a complaint.

“We will take necessary action against the officer, if he is found guilty. But, we cannot summon him to the spot, as he is on election duty,” she said.

The ASP spoke to former chief minister over phone, also CLP leader, Siddaramaiah and explained about the incident.

Another incident

A similar incident was reported at Karigowda Beedi in Hunsur town. The verbal spat erupted between Congress workers and the police officials. However, Superintendent of Police C B Ryshyanth, who visited the spot, managed to bring the situation under control.

Later, Congress candidate H P Manjunath visited the polling station.