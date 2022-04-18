Hubballi violence miscreants should be punished, says Siddaramaiah

Hubballi violence miscreants should be punished: Siddu

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, DHNS, Hassan,
  • Apr 18 2022, 00:51 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2022, 04:50 ist
Siddaramaiah. Credit: DH File Photo

Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah has said miscreants involved in the Hubballi violence incident should be punished, but the innocent should not be arrested, he cautioned.

Speaking to reporters in Hassan, on Sunday, Siddaramaiah said, “I have no proper information about the Hubballi violence. We are not in favour or against any group or religion. We treat people belonging to all communities, and religions with equality. Those guilty should be punished."

Siddaramaiah also demanded that K S Eshwarappa should be arrested under Prevention of Corruption Act.

