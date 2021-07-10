I don't know which 'exam' C P Yogeshwar wrote: K Sudhakar

I don't know which 'exam' Yogeshwar wrote: Sudhakar

Sudhakar said the chief minister will take a call on according ministerial berths to Ramesh Jarkiholi and Muniratna

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Davangere,
  • Jul 10 2021, 22:31 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2021, 22:31 ist
K Sudhakar. Credit: DH file photo

Reacting to Tourism Minister C P Yogeshwar's remark that he has written the 'examination' and he is waiting for the results, Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said he has no idea of the examination Yogeshwar wrote.

"17 legislators appeared for the 'examinations' (by-polls) after quitting the posts. We passed the examinations and became ministers," Sudhakar said.

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, he said the chief minister will take a call on according ministerial berths to Ramesh Jarkiholi and Muniratna.

On his visit to Delhi, he said he had been to Delhi to urge the Centre to supply more Covid vaccines to Karnataka. It has nothing to do with politics.

On former chief minister Siddaramaiah's allegation that state is giving false data on vaccine, the minister said around 2.5 crore people in Karnataka are vaccinated against Covid-19.

Around 38 crore people in India are vaccinated. Let the Congress leader try to gather information on number of people vaccinated against Covid in US, he suggested and said Siddaramaiah is known for making false statements.

C P Yogeshwar
k sudhakar
Karnataka
Karnataka Politics

