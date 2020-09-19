I will remain as CM: B S Yediyurappa dismisses reports on leadership change in Karnataka

Dismissing speculations about a change in Karnataka's leadership, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said thet he will continue his regime on the chair for the entire term.

"There is no truth in the news of leadership change. Some people keep spreading such news, but there is no truth in it. I will remain as CM for the full term," the CM told reporters in Delhi.

Yediyurappa met BJP national president J P Nadda, to seek permission for cabinet expansion on Friday evening, also said that "I have told the party leadership that I will keep the BJP in power with an absolute majority in the next assembly elections also."

Read: Cabinet expansion directions expected from BJP high command soon, says CM B S Yediyurappa

The CM also said if the party's top leaders agreed, the state cabinet expansion can also be done before the Assembly session, which starts from September 21.

"I have briefed the party about my intension to expand Cabinet. I hope the party leaders will communicate to me about their decision by today evening. The top leaders will decide to whom I have to induct," he said.

Earlier, the CM met nation's Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. He said that it was a courtesy meeting.

"Regarding cabinet expansion, I spoke to Nadda ji for about half-an-hour yesterday, he may speak to the Prime Minister and may give directions about the future course of action today itself," Yediyurappa said.

Read: Take care of your health, PM Modi tells Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa

Speaking to reporters after meeting Vice President Venkaiah Naidu in New Delhi, he said, based on the high command's directions he will decide on the cabinet expansion.

The Chief Minister who is in New Delhi since Thursday afternoon had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Union Ministers regarding issues concerning the development of the state.

Cabinet expansion or reshuffle is expected to be a tightrope for the 77-year-old Yediyurappa, considering too many aspirants.

"I feel that this Delhi trip of mine has been very successful, from the Prime Minister to all the Ministers have positively responded to the requests that we had put forward for the development of Karnataka. I feel that they will take necessary steps in that direction soon," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)