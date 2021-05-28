Jarkiholi case: No interference in probe, says Basavaraj Bommai

Following allegations by Congress leaders that the state government was unduly interfering in the investigation of the Ramesh Jarkiholi sex scandal case, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday that the police probe was being conducted in an objective manner.

Bommai said there was no undue interference from the state government in the issue. “There will be a fair inquiry into the case. The investigation officials will submit their findings to the High Court,” he said. The Congress leaders were making baseless allegations in an attempt to influence the investigation officials, he retorted.

Further, Congress brushed the H Y Meti sex scandal under the carpet and had no moral authority to blame the BJP, Bommai charged.

‘Six held for gang-rape’

Meanwhile, the police have arrested six people in connection with an alleged sexual assault video that went viral on Thursday in some parts of the country.

Based on alerts, the city police started an investigation and were able to nab the accused within hours, Bommai said. A case has been registered in this regard in Ramamurthy Nagar police station and the police are on the lookout for more suspects. “The accused have spilled the beans on others involved in the incident,” Bommai added.