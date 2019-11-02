JD(S) divided on extending support to BJP

The split seems wide open in the crisis-hit JD(S), with a section of party legislators willing to support the ruling BJP even as former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy ruled out this scenario.

The JD(S) is battling a tough phase with disgruntlement brewing within, thanks to legislators who are miffed with Kumaraswamy and the ‘neglect’ they face.

At a media interaction here, Kumaraswamy alleged that his recent statement about allowing the present government to continue was misconstrued and taken out of context.

“I recently toured the flood-affected regions in the state. When I saw the plight of people there I felt that it was unfair to impose another election on people in this crisis. That is why I believe the present government should continue. That apart, I have no plans of extending support to the BJP in the elections,” Kumaraswamy said, adding that he was willing to extend support to any party when it came to providing relief for flood victims.

On the contrary, senior JD(S) MLC Basavaraj Horatti told reporters in Hubballi that many party legislators were in favour of giving external support to the BJP, to avoid fresh elections.

In an apparent communication gap and a further indication about the party cadre’s dissatisfaction with Kumaraswamy, Horatti also added that Kumaraswamy needed to take these decisions in consultation with all the leaders.

“Kumaraswamy sometimes becomes emotional. JD(S) workers get confused when he takes some decisions without thinking much. It is a good thought that the BJP government should continue in order to avoid midterm elections at present,” Horatti further explained.

A rift between a section of the party leaders and H D Kumaraswamy has come to fore recently with some MLCs having submitted a memorandum to party supremo

H D Deve Gowda, sharing their discontentment.

“It’s not with Gowda that we have problems but with Kumaraswamy,” one MLC told DH.

Meanwhile, it is speculated that Gowda is unhappy with his sons for not taking his political advice. However, Kumaraswamy said he always consulted his father.

No Malaysia trip

Kumaraswamy also clarified on rumours that he wants to take JD(S) legislators on a trip to Malaysia to resolve their issues.

“Nobody is going to Malaysia. I am going to London with my son (Nikhil) for work with regard to his upcoming film,” Kumaraswamy said.