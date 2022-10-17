JD(S) shortlist for 126 segments ready: H D Kumaraswamy

The JD(S) has shortlisted candidates for 126 assembly constituencies, former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy said Monday.

All aspirants will attend a meeting scheduled on Wednesday and Thursday. “Considering the work done by the aspirants, we have shortlisted them for 126 constituencies. I’ll be discussing with them pre-poll matters,” Kumaraswamy said.

Expressing confidence that the JD(S) would come to power in the 2023 Legislative Assembly election, Kumaraswamy said: “We have understood through our surveys that the people of the state are willing to give the JD(S) a chance and we’ll be discussing all the positive and negative points in the 2-day meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesday and Thursday.”