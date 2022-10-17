JD(S) shortlist for 126 segments ready: H D Kumaraswamy

JD(S) shortlist for 126 segments ready: H D Kumaraswamy

All aspirants will attend a meeting scheduled on Wednesday and Thursday

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 17 2022, 22:07 ist
  • updated: Oct 18 2022, 03:47 ist

The JD(S) has shortlisted candidates for 126 assembly constituencies, former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy said Monday.

All aspirants will attend a meeting scheduled on Wednesday and Thursday. “Considering the work done by the aspirants, we have shortlisted them for 126 constituencies. I’ll be discussing with them pre-poll matters,” Kumaraswamy said.

Expressing confidence that the JD(S) would come to power in the 2023 Legislative Assembly election, Kumaraswamy said: “We have understood through our surveys that the people of the state are willing to give the JD(S) a chance and we’ll be discussing all the positive and negative points in the 2-day meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesday and Thursday.”

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka News
Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
H D Kumaraswamy
JD(S)

What's Brewing

Mohammed Shami shares tricks of trade with Afridi

Mohammed Shami shares tricks of trade with Afridi

Why Pitbulls and Rottweilers are considered dangerous

Why Pitbulls and Rottweilers are considered dangerous

How's Brexit going?': British politics faces mockery

How's Brexit going?': British politics faces mockery

World Cup boom pushes some Qatar residents out of homes

World Cup boom pushes some Qatar residents out of homes

Unique in Japan: A temple dedicated to grapes and wine

Unique in Japan: A temple dedicated to grapes and wine

 