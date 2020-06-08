JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda to contest Rajya Sabha polls

The JD(S) has decided to field former prime minister and party supremo H D Deve Gowda as its candidate for the June 19 Rajya Sabha elections.

“Former PM H D Deve Gowda has decided to contest the Rajya Sabha elections at the request of party legislators, Congress’ Sonia Gandhi ji and several national leaders (sic),” former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, Deve Gowda’s son, said in a tweet Monday.

This comes after much dilly-dallying as Gowda was apparently not keen on going to the Rajya Sabha, especially after facing defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

“From the people, former prime minister Deve Gowda has seen success and defeat. By the people, he has acquired higher positions. It was not an easy task to persuade Deve Gowda to enter the Rajya Sabha,” Kumaraswamy said.

“Finally, Deve Gowda responded to everyone's hope and ambition. He will be the state's top representative in the Rajya Sabha,” he added.

Deve Gowda will file his nomination papers on Tuesday, June 9, the last day for candidates to do so. Elections to the four Rajya Sabha seats are scheduled on June 19.

A candidate requires 45 votes to win, but the JD(S) has only 34 MLAs. In all likelihood, Deve Gowda will get the support of the Congress, which will be left with 23 votes after ensuring the victory of Mallikarjun Kharge.