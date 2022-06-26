Joshi slams Kumaraswamy over 'RSS collecting money to topple governments' comment

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday slammed JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy for claiming that Home Minister Amit Shah masterminded political instability to form the BJP government in Maharashtra.

Kumaraswamy had stated in Shivamogga that the RSS was collecting money to topple elected governments and facilitate the BJP to come to power.

He had claimed that the efforts would be made to topple governments in Rajasthan and Jharkhand.

He had also alleged that his government in the state was toppled with the help of Congress leaders.

The JD(S) leader had ‘advised’ the Centre to introduce a law so that there would be only BJP as a political party in the country. “As a two-time chief minister, Kumaraswamy should speak responsibly. The BJP has no role in political developments in Maharashtra,” Joshi told reporters in Hubballi.

He said that about 45 Shiv Sena legislators had deserted the party. There was information that about six others too would quit soon.

“Kumaraswamy speaks about legislators of other parties when he can’t even properly manage his party MLAs. Only God knows what he speaks, when he speaks,” the Union minister stated. “Let the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs take a decision. Our Central leaders will take a call based on their decision. I don’t know if they are willing to join the BJP,” he said.