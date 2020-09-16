Karnataka Assembly Monsoon Session: Congress readies arsenal against BJP govt

The Congress on Wednesday readied its strategy to corner the BJP government on various issues in the upcoming session of the legislature that starts September 21.

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP), which held its 6-hour-long meeting under the chairmanship of Siddaramaiah, decided to raise Covid-19, Bengaluru riots, floods, ordinances and other issues.

“The government might bring up the drug racket in order to divert attention from other issues. We shouldn’t allow this to happen. We must make use of the 8-day session to expose the government’s failures,” Siddaramaiah said during the CLP meet, adding that the party should raise ordinances promulgated on land reforms, APMC and labour laws.

“Last year, too, the state faced floods. Those victims are yet to get any relief. This year also there have been floods and victims can only dream about relief,” Siddaramaiah said, pointing out that the state’s financial position was worrisome. “The government said in the budget that Rs 53,000 crore will be borrowed. Now, they have decided to borrow an additional Rs 33,000 crore. In all this, the government announced financial aid for various communities, auto drivers and others who are yet to get them. We must raise all this,” he said.

For the first time, the Congress has prepared a question bank. “All legislators should make use of the question bank,” Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar said. “Irregularities during the Covid-19 pandemic are the biggest weapons that we have to attack the government,” he said, urging legislators to make effective use of social media.