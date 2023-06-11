Karnataka: BJP launches legal aid helpline for cadre facing 'false cases'

The BJP on Saturday launched a legal aid helpline for its workers to fight out “false” cases that may be filed against them.

The service was launched by Bangalore South MP and BJP Yuva Morcha national president Tejasvi Surya.

The helpline number -- 18003091907 -- will make available over 100 lawyers across the state round-the-clock to assist the BJP workers, Surya said.

"Congress government in Karnataka has filed false cases against the BJP karyakartas for criticising their leaders and taking out processions during Hindu festivals. The helpline number will aid our karyakartas in tackling any legal onslaught against them," Surya added.

"The BJP has grown by challenging status quo. We've never looked back and have withstood all political attacks. In Karnataka, we've launched the legal aid helpline to assist our karyakartas in continuing to fight for the people. We stand firmly with all our karyakartas," Surya said.

According to Surya, the state has already seen two instances where the BJP workers faced police action. He said that was done "for tweeting against the CM, having a caricature made against CM and making it their profile picture on WhatsApp".