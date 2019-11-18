Karnataka Bypolls: Narayana Gowda to file nominations

With Monday (November 18) being the last day for filing nomination papers for the upcoming Karnataka byeelections to be held on December 5, the candidates of all the three major parties Congress, JD(S) and BJP will file nominations from K R Pet Assembly constituency, today.

The candidates who will file for nominations include K C Narayana Gowda, a disqualified MLA is the BJP candidate. BL Devaraj, advocate and KB Chandrasekhar, a former MLA, are contesting from JD (S) and Congress, respectively.

The candidates are expected to take out rallies, accompanied by their respective party leaders, before filing the papers.The rally will be a show of strength for the parties. The supporters have made all arrangements in this regard.

The byeelection to this constituency was necessitated following the resignation of K C Narayana Gowda.