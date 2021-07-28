Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai refutes 'rubber stamp' notion; says it will be team effort

Amid chatter that he will be a “rubber stamp, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday asserted that his governance will be a team effort.

Speaking to reporters, Bommai said the power centre in the new government will not be with any individual, but it will be vested with the team.

“I want this government to have a people-centric stamp,” Bommai said, answering a question on whether he will work independent of other influences within the party, especially of his predecessor B S Yediyurappa.

It is widely believed that Yediyurappa played a significant role in Bommai’s elevation as the CM.

Being a Yediyurappa loyalist, there is talk in the party that Bommai will be reduced to a “rubber stamp.”

However, Bommai said he would fill in Yediyurappa’s shoes when it came to Covid-19 management. “During Covid, Yediyurappa has managed the administrative and financial situation well. I will work towards doing justice to his thoughts and actions on these lines,” he said.

“There are different government wings and the CM is the team leader. I want to take everyone along,” Bommai said.

Bijapur City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who has been a vocal critic of the Yediyurappa administration, expressed solidarity with Bommai. On being asked whether Bommai would remain in Yediyurappa’s shadow, Yatnal said: “Bommai is intelligent. He will work independently even though some people are making allegations about him becoming a rubber stamp. He will not be anyone’s shadow,” he said, adding that Bommai will distance himself from “that family” to take everyone along, referring to Yediyurappa’s family.

BJP vice-president and Yediyurappa’s son B Y Vijayendra said on Wednesday that he was happy that he did not carry the ‘super CM’ tag anymore.

Vijayendra was dubbed “super CM” due to his alleged interference in the Yediyurappa administration. Asked about Yediyurappa becoming a power centre in the Bommai government, Vijayendra said: “Bommai has been chosen as the CM unanimously. I request the media to let go of such speculation at least now.”

To lessen the delay in file movements a new system will be introduced, and a file clearance drive will be held and detailed order will be issued in this regard, he said.

"Intention is to bring in an updated file clearance system, where files are cleared within 15 days."

Speaking on improving the state's financial condition, the Chief Minister said discussions will soon be held with the finance department on reducing committed expenditure along with planned expenditure, aimed at bringing in financial discipline.

"The immediate priority is Covid and floods management," he said, adding, steps that need to be taken on controlling the possible coronavirus third wave and vaccination, will be given utmost importance.