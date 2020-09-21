Karnataka govt indulges in corruption in the name of Covid-19: D K Suresh in Parliament

Congress Lok Sabha member D K Suresh alleged that the BJP-ruled Karnataka government is indulging in large scale corruption with regard to purchasing healthcare and medical materials amid Covid-19.

Speaking in Lok Sabha during debate on the pandemic, he said, when people of Karnataka are struggling to get treatment and hospital beds, the ministers are busy making money in purchashing.

The state government paid more money to buy ventilators, masks and PPE kits than regular market price, he pointed out.

Alleging that government totally failed to address the crisis, he said the high level probe should be required to unearth the massive scam.

He also alleged that the ministers siphoned the money allocated to state under national and state diaster relief funds.