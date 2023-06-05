K'taka Anti-cow slaughter Act: BJP warns of protest

Karnataka: MLA warns of protest if any attempt made to withdraw anti-cow slaughter Act

DK BJP President Sudarshan Moodbidri took strong exception to Animal Husbandry Minister K Venkatesh's statement that if buffaloes can be slaughtered, then why not cows

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Udupi/Mangaluru,
  • Jun 05 2023, 17:42 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2023, 17:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo.

Karkala MLA V Sunil Kumar said that BJP will hold protests if the Congress government makes any attempt to withdraw the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act.

“The BJP had formulated a law to prevent cow slaughter after holding a series of consultations with the people. The Congress had raised objections even when the BJP passed it,” he told mediapersons in Karkala.

Also Read: BJP stages demo against Karnataka minister's statement on cow slaughter and power tariff hike

He said that the Congress neither loves cows nor the nation. “Whatever ethos that are followed by people, the Congress opposes it. The Congress leaders and Ministers have been repeatedly stating that the government will withdraw the act and revise textbooks. These clearly indicate the aim of the Congress government,” he said.

“As per the law, no cattle below 12 years should be sent for slaughtering,” Kumar added.

“If the congress brings a Bill to revoke the anti-cow slaughter Act on the floor of the legislature, then the BJP will oppose the same. The BJP will also launch a statewide agitation against any move to rescind the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act,” he said.

DK BJP President Sudarshan Moodbidri took strong exception to Animal Husbandry Minister K Venkatesh's statement that if buffaloes can be slaughtered, then why not cows. "People in India have an emotional attachment to the cow and are revered in the society. The government should drop any proposal to ban anti-cow slaughter law."

