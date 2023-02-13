Karnataka: Muthalik is confident of winning election in Karkala

Sri Rama Sene Chief Pramod Muthalik said that he is confident of winning the Assembly election from Karkala constituency as an independent candidate.

Karkala is presently represented by Minister V Sunil Kumar.

“BJP ministers, including those who are in the race for CM post, and MLAs have promised all support to me. I will not withdraw my decision of contesting from Karkala. Sunil Kumar is projecting himself as the CM candidate,” he told mediapersons in Mangaluru.

“My fight is for real Hindutva vs fake Hindutva and corruption vs honesty. I will fight for corruption-free development in Karkala. There is a conducive atmosphere for my victory in Karkala,” he said and added that "there was no pressure from anyone from the RSS and BJP to withdraw my decision to contest the election".

“I have already set up an office in Karkala and have been working at the grass-root level for the last three months as preparation for the election. Already, 50% of the booth committees have been constituted and Sri Rama Sene workers are working for my victory. All these years, I was fighting for the cause of Hindutva and now I want to contest and win the election, and then fight for Hindutva in the Assembly,” he said.

He added that Sri Rama Sene members will contest in five constituencies in Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada as independent candidates in the Assembly election .

“Sri Rama Sene activists and Hindu society are my assets. I do not have money. As people are supporting my candidature, I may not face any shortage of funds to contest the election,” he said.

Opposition to Valentine’s Day

To a query on Valentine’s Day, Muthalik said that Sri Rama Sene has been opposing it since the beginning. The celebrations should not be allowed. Sex mafia. drug mafia and multinational companies' marketing strategies are involved in such celebrations. Illegal activities take place in the name of Valentine’s Day. With the help of the police, we will prevent it.”