Kota confident of victory in Council poll

BJP candidate for Legislative Council poll and Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said that he will win from local authorities’ constituency of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi with more than the expected margin.

Poojary, speaking to media persons, said that the first round of campaign had been completed. The poll preparations are in full swing at the grassroots level. He added that the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi have three Parliamentarians and 12 MLAs. The next round of the campaign will cover Sullia and Puttur.

Elaborating over his party’s contributions to the decentralisation of Panchayat system, Poojary said that the priority was always to empower local-tier governance. The honorarium of the members were increased to Rs 1,000 from the existing Rs 500. Steps will be taken to

increase it to Rs 2,000, he added.

Poojary said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was working with transparency and sensitivity. There is no possibility of him being removed from the position. There is no need to indulge in gossiping about his visit to Delhi. The visit is only to ensure the development of the state, he added.

The minister said that there was no proposal for lockdown. However, the Covid-19 protocols should be strictly followed, he said.

