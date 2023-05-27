Let BJP first appoint Opposition leader: Congress

The Congress on Saturday turned the tables on the BJP, questioning why the saffron party was taking so long to decide on a Leader of the Opposition.

Taking to Twitter through the party's official Karnataka handle, Congress dared the BJP to first appoint a Leader of the Opposition before criticising the government. "We won, appointed the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister, the Cabinet is ready and the government has been formed. However, it is unfortunate that the BJP has still not found a capable Leader of the Opposition," it said in the tweet.

Also Read | Ministers’ lobbying delays final stamp on portfolios in Karnataka

The Congress' comment comes even as the BJP has been attacking the Siddaramaiah-led government for a delay in the implementation of the five guarantees promised to the people of Karnataka. Opposition leaders have been mounting pressure on the government to roll out the assurances at the earliest.