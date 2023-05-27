Let BJP first appoint Opposition leader: Congress

The Congress on Saturday turned the tables on the BJP, questioning why the saffron party was taking so long to decide on a Leader of the Opposition.
Taking to Twitter through the party's official Karnataka handle, Congress dared the BJP to first appoint a Leader of the Opposition before criticising the government. "We won, appointed the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister, the Cabinet is ready and the government has been formed. However, it is unfortunate that the BJP has still not found a capable Leader of the Opposition," it said in the tweet.
ನಾವು ಗೆದ್ದೂ ಆಯ್ತು,
ಸಿಎಂ, ಡಿಸಿಎಂ ಆಯ್ಕೆಯೂ ಆಯ್ತು,
ಸಚಿವ ಸಂಪುಟವೂ ರೆಡಿ ಆಯ್ತು,
ಸರ್ಕಾರದ ರಚನೆಯೂ ಆಯ್ತು,
ಇದುವರೆಗೂ ನಮ್ಮ ಸರ್ಕಾರವನ್ನು ಎದುರಿಸಲು @BJP4Karnataka ಗೆ ಸಮರ್ಥ ವಿರೋಧ ಪಕ್ಷದ ನಾಯಕ ಸಿಗದಿರುವುದು ದುರಂತ!
ನೈತಿಕತೆ ಇರದಿದ್ದರೇನಂತೆ,
ಕನಿಷ್ಠ ವಿರೋಧ ಪಕ್ಷದ ನಾಯಕನನ್ನು ಮುಂದಿಟ್ಟುಕೊಂಡಾದರು ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ನಮ್ಮನ್ನು…
— Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) May 27, 2023
Also Read | Ministers’ lobbying delays final stamp on portfolios in Karnataka
The Congress' comment comes even as the BJP has been attacking the Siddaramaiah-led government for a delay in the implementation of the five guarantees promised to the people of Karnataka. Opposition leaders have been mounting pressure on the government to roll out the assurances at the earliest.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Unbearable lightness of being the State
Bringing humanities into STEM education
Tokenised without a say: Women in Karnataka’s politics
Watch | This is what new Parliament building looks like
Watch: Making of new Parliament building in 2 minutes
First Goa-Dehradun flight flies with woman as co-pilot
Construction of the new Parliament building: A timeline
New Parliament inauguration: When, where to watch
Australian teenager fights off monster crocodile
LGBTQ+ Russians seek to escape prejudice in Argentina