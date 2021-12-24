Mekedatu: Congress to hold padayatra from Jan 9

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar said Congress will hold a padayatra from Mekedatu to Bengaluru from January 9 to 19 demanding the implementation of the Mekedatu Project.

He was speaking after holding a puja at Talakaveri, the birthplace of River Kaveri for the success of the padayatra. “It is a political movement. The members of various organisations will take part in this movement. The padayatra will traverse 15-km daily. The Mekedatu project is our right. There is no question of leaving it,” he said.

He said the Mekedatu project requires no objection from the environment ministry. There is no writ application of Tamil Nadu pending before the court. If the project is implemented, then it will ease water woes, he said.

“During the last monsoon, 64 tmcft of water had joined the sea. If water is stored at Mekedatu, then it would have benefited seven districts. Even Bengaluru is facing an acute water crisis,” said Shivakumar.

‘’The Mekedatu project has received technical approval. A major portion of the farmland will not be inundated in the project. Only the forest land will be submerged following the project. Even the water usage issue has been decided. Hence, the project should be expedited,’’ he demanded.

As Shivakumar’s relative had passed away recently, he did not visit the Theertha Kundike at Talakaveri. He also offered prayers.

KPCC working president Dhruvanarayana, former minister H M Revanna, KPCC legal cell president A S Ponnanna and others were present.

