'Miffed' BJP MLAs huddle up

A section of BJP legislators, associated with RSS, held a meeting at Vidhana Soudha on Monday to discuss their grievances against the B S Yediyurappa government.

Fourteen BJP MLAs, including V Sunil Kumar, Siddu Savadi, Sanjeeva Matandoor and others took part in the lunch meeting.

According to sources, the MLAs discussed the need to prioritise the second-rung leadership within the party keeping the 2023 Assembly polls in mind. They also resolved to end the dynasty politics.

The group dwelled on several issues, including sidelining of senior leaders and the lack of social justice in the Cabinet.

The MLAs have decided to approach the BJP high command after holding one more round of discussion.

Though the MLAs maintained that they are not rebels, they are yet to decide whether to attend a dinner, hosted by Chief Minister Yediyurappa, on Tuesday evening.