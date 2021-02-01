'Miffed' BJP MLAs huddle up

'Miffed' BJP MLAs huddle up

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 01 2021, 23:17 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2021, 00:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo.

A section of BJP legislators, associated with RSS, held a meeting at Vidhana Soudha on Monday to discuss their grievances against the B S Yediyurappa government.

Fourteen BJP MLAs, including V Sunil Kumar, Siddu Savadi, Sanjeeva Matandoor and others took part in the lunch meeting.

According to sources, the MLAs discussed the need to prioritise the second-rung leadership within the party keeping the 2023 Assembly polls in mind. They also resolved to end the dynasty politics. 

The group dwelled on several issues, including sidelining of senior leaders and the lack of social justice in the Cabinet.

The MLAs have decided to approach the BJP high command after holding one more round of discussion. 

Though the MLAs maintained that they are not rebels, they are yet to decide whether to attend a dinner, hosted by Chief Minister Yediyurappa, on Tuesday evening.

Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Vidhana Soudha
BJP

What's Brewing

Europe's 'long the short' trade cools down

Europe's 'long the short' trade cools down

Explainer: Why is military taking control in Myanmar?

Explainer: Why is military taking control in Myanmar?

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

 