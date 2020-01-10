Miffed Yediyurappa may ditch Davos

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday said he may not attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) this month, amid reports that he was posturing to counter the BJP central leadership cold-shouldering him on the Cabinet expansion and concerns over his health.

“Most likely I’m not going. I want to be with all of you,” he told reporters with a smirk.

Yediyurappa was the only BJP CM on the list of attendees of the WEF, scheduled to be held between January 21-24 at Davos, Switzerland, alongside Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Mansukh Mandaviya. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath from the Congress are also attending the event.

It is said that Yediyurappa is disappointed with the party central leadership for not giving him time to discuss the Cabinet expansion. The CM is keen to induct the newly-elected MLAs because of whom the BJP came to power. At the moment, there are 16 berths vacant in the 34-member Cabinet.

Yediyurappa is under immense pressure from ministerial aspirants, including the newly-elected legislators who were earlier with the Congress, the JD(S) as well as native BJP legislators.

The MLAs, especially those who won the recent bypolls, have urged the CM to induct them as ministers before his visit to Davos. Even Yediyurappa had said that he was keen on finishing the exercise before he left the country. But this depends on the central leadership. Two of the newly-elected MLAs — K Gopalaiah (Mahalakshmi Layout) and K Sudhakar (Chikkaballapur) — met Yediyurappa and held talks.

“I will go to Delhi on January 11 or 12, but the date isn’t confirmed still,” Yediyurappa said.

“I want to go to discuss the Cabinet expansion and other important issues with the prime minister, home minister and finance minister. Once the date is confirmed from their side, I will go,” he said.

If all goes well, the Cabinet is expected to be expanded on January 17.

The chief minister has been waiting to meet the party’s top brass ever since the BJP secured a thumping victory in the December 5 bypolls. Sources close to the chief minister admitted that he was not receiving the expected reception from the central leadership.

“But irrespective of this, the Cabinet will be expanded, maybe in a surprise fashion, too,” according to a person in Yediyurappa’s camp.

“Also, the chief minister’s family is worried about his health, given the weather conditions in Switzerland. They have advised him against going to Davos,” the person added.