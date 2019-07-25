Money Bill: Speaker warns of ‘admin shutdown’

Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar has warned that the state may witness an ‘administrative shutdown’ if the Money Bill is not passed before July 31.

"If it is not passed by then, even salaries of government employees cannot be paid," Kumar told reporters. "It can be done through a Presidential order after President's rule is imposed on the state. The Parliament can approve the Bill after Governor sends the Bill to it."

He said a BJP delegation met him regarding the issue. “We discussed the issue and the session can be held in the next 40 hours,” Kumar said. But for that, a new government will have to take over.

Caretaker chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, before putting his confidence motion to vote, sought permission to table the Money Bill, but Leader of the Opposition B S Yeddyurappa did not agree. Therefore, a vote on account for the Karnataka Appropriation Bill could not be taken up.