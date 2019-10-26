No major threat to BJP: Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath

Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan expressed confidence that BJP will win all the 15 seats in the forthcoming byelections.

Speaking to the media persons here on Friday, he said all the opposition parties have lost their credentials and identity and there is no major threat to BJP.

The voters have also realised that BJP is the only way to depend for stable government. They had a bitter experience during the regime of coalition government, he claimed. Heavily coming down on the previous coalition government, he alleged that they are pointing out at the present BJP government.

They had failed to tackle flood situation last year. No effective works were executed last year by them, he charged.

He said the state government is embarking upon a phase-by-phase rehabilitation process. It requires two to three years for complete rebuilding of the affected areas, he added.

On bail for former minister D K Shivakumar, he said, “The release of Shivakumar will have least impact on the bypolls. Sadly, he could not save his own government. He and his strategies are irrelevant and cannot be applied anywhere in any situation.”

Backing the 15 disqualified MLAs, the deputy chief minister said that they should be recognised for their contribution to the politics.

They made the coalition government, which was one of the most corrupt governments, to collapse. Their contributions should not go unnoticed. The question of selecting them as the candidates for the bypolls arises only when they join BJP. Hence, it is too early to comment on the issue, he said.