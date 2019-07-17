Not responsible for disgruntlement: Revanna

Karnataka Public Works Minister H D Revanna denied allegations that he was responsible for the resignation of disgruntled MLAs.

"I haven't interfered in any department. They (rebel MLAs) started these allegations only after leaving to Mumbai," Revanna, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s brother, told a news conference.

This was seen as a possibly farewell presser as the Congress-JD(S) coalition is on the brink of collapse ahead of the confidence motion that will be taken up on July 18.

Several rebel MLAs have accused Revanna as one of the reasons for their decision to resign. For instance, Housing Minister MTB Nagaraj of the Congress, who has tendered resignation and is in Mumbai with other rebels, flagged Revanna’s interference when it came to transferring officials. Revanna was also dubbed as the ‘Super CM’ due to the clout he wielded in the administration.

Revanna, however, denied this. “I had assisted the minister and even transferred a Superintendent Engineer requested by him to the Housing department,” he said.

Revanna offered to retire from politics if allegations of his interference in various projects proposed for Bengaluru were proven.

"I haven't hurt any leader. If anyone is angry with me, please return. I am ready to apologise," he said. On allegations that he had ignored Congress legislators while taking up discussion on elevated corridor works, he denied the same. All the stakeholders were part of the meeting that was chaired by the chief minister, he said.

To a question, he refused to blame anybody for the coalition crisis. "God gave us this government. Now, God has reduced our numbers."