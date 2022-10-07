'PayCM' fallout: Karnataka BJP plans booth-level counter

The Karnataka BJP has decided to constitute a five-member team in every booth across the state to fight what it described as a "baseless and malicious" campaign of the Congress targeting the Bommai administration over corruption.

The booth-level teams will not only counter the Congress' campaign, but also promote the state government's "good work" over the last three years, Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar said after the BJP's day-long state executive committee meeing.

It has become evident that the ruling BJP is worried about its "dwindling" image after the Congress' ‘PayCM’ campaign targeting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai went viral last month just ahead of the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra was scheduled to enter Karnataka.

“We already have page committee and booth committee whose roles are already well defined, but this will be an additional committee that will keep an eye on false campaigns or promotions launched by the opposition," Kumar explained. "This is apart from promoting good work done by both Union and state governments. For instance, the CM has decided to increase the SC/ST reservation, which needs to be disseminated. Hence, the party needs such a mechanism at this point of time,” he said.

To a question, Kumar rebutted that the BJP was not at all worried about the 'PayCM' campaign. "Everyone in the state knows that the Congress can only thrive on such misguided campaigns during election year. The BJP is neither disturbed nor perturbed over such malicious campaigns. BJP knows how to counter these types of false campaigns,” he insisted.

The BJP will also launch a two-month rigorous statewide campaign - Sashakta Bharatakke Samruddha Karnataka (Strong India needs Prosperous Karnataka) as part of its mega voter outreach programme.

Bommai and former CM B S Yediyurappa will start their statewide tour from Raichur in Kalyana Karnataka region on October 11. They will cover 50 Assembly segments over the next three months. Another team headed by BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel and BJP national general secretary Arun Singh will also tour 50 seats.

"In all, these leaders will cover 100 Assembly segments by the end of December,” Kumar said, adding that the joint tour will be known as Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra comprising mega conventions, public meetings, beneficiary meetings and party functionary meetings.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda will attend six mega conventions that have been planned.