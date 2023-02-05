Political joblessness of Rahul Gandhi projected as country’s unemployment: Tejasvi Surya

National President of BJP Yuva Morcha and MP for Bengaluru South Lok Sabha Constituency Tejasvi Surya alleged that the Congress considers its leader Rahul Gandhi’s political joblessness as unemployment of the nation.

Speaking on budget analysis 2023 organised by DK BJP Economic Cell here on Sunday, he said Congress has been asserting that unemployment is rising in the country. However, the claim is baseless and there are enough opportunities for the talented and hardworking.

The economy has become a lot more formalised as reflected in the EPFO membership reaching 27 crore from 9.5 crore in 2014. The EPFO membership is an indication of how the economy is becoming more organised and formalised in the country.

On the difference between Congress economics and BJP economics, he said the UPA government in 2008 had waived off the farmers loans providing temporary relief to the farmers. However, the BJP inspite of going for Lok Sabha election in 2024 did not go for populist budget, instead allocated Rs 10 lakh crore for infrastructure development which will have a multiplier effect in the country, he felt.

Union Budget 2023-24 is a growth driver budget which has laid the blueprint for development in the next 25 years and will enable India to be the most competitive and fastest growing economy in the world, said Tejasvi Surya.

He said before Narendra Modi came to power, the Indian economy was considered as one of the fragile five economies of the world. After the BJP rule in the country, India has become the fifth largest economy of the world.

Surya said that the budget has given a boost to the agriculture sector, he said that the budget has announced digital public infrastructure for agriculture an ‘open source, open standard, and interoperable public good.’ Further, setting up of an agriculture accelerator fund to encourage agri-startups by young entrepreneurs in rural areas, which will help in finding solutions to agriculture related problems at the local level. The setting up of 157 nursing colleges attached to the medical colleges in the country will help meet the demand in the nursing sector.

With the Assembly election in Karnataka, he called upon the people to vote for the BJP for political stability in the state. When there is political stability in the country, the country will flourish and see economic development. The secret behind India’s success is strong political stability, he said and added that Karnataka in the past has suffered a lot due to political instability.

To a query on Adani Enterprises calling off fully-subscribed FPO, Tejasvi Surya said that it is a private company’s decision and he doesn't have anything to comment.

On the opposition's demand for discussion on Adani, the Parliamentarian said that the opposition is engaged in disruption in Parliament rather than discussion and debate. The Modi-led government is always ready for debate and discussion.