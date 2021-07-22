Pontiffs' visit to CM BSY uncalled for: Congress leader

Pontiffs' visit to CM B S Yediyurappa uncalled for: Congress leader

  Jul 22 2021
Former Karnataka Minister Basavaraj Rayareddy on Thursday slammed religious pontiffs for meeting Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and extending their support to him.

"People respect the Swamijis for their religious activities and social works. However, it is sad that a section of several Lingayat seers and other religious leaders are meeting the CM and extending support," the Congress leader said.

"The acts of these religious leaders will bring disrespect to them. They should correct themselves," he told reporters here.

“Changing the Chief Minister is part of Indian political system and it is the internal affairs of the political party. What is the need for the Swamjijis visiting the CM and giving suggestions to him?,” he asked.

He also criticised senior Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa and former Minister M B Patil for extending support to Yediyurappa.

