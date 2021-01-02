Pro-Pak slogan is a conspiracy of Sangh Parivar: SDPI

The district unit of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) on Friday condemned the move of police to arrest three youths for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans outside a counting centre in Ujire in Belthangady.
Riyaz Farangipet, an SDPI national committee member, charged, “There is no evidence to prove that youths were engaged in raising slogans. False allegations were levelled against the SDPI workers.”
He claimed that the police had barged into the houses of youths and arrested them at night. The SP is a puppet in the hands of BJP and Sangha Parivar, he alleged.
The incident in Ujire was a conspiracy of Sangh Parivar, he charged.
Riyaz said there is a need to conduct a high-level probe into the incident to bring out the truth. The arrested youths should be released immediately, he urged and added that the audio in the video clip was manipulated to make it appear like pro-Pakistan slogans.
The incident is an attempt to disrupt peace in the district, he said.
SDPI state secretary Ashraf Machar warned of picketing SP office in Mangaluru.
