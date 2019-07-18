Rebel Cong legislators vent out anger at Reddy

Rebel Congress legislators camping in Mumbai have vented out anger at Ramalinga Reddy. They charged that Reddy cheated them by deciding to withdraw his resignation.

"During our discussions, Reddy repeatedly clarified that he would not withdraw his resignation. However, he has backtracked and has decided to withdraw his resignation. He has cheated us. But, we will not reconsider our decision. We won't attend the session. Muniratna, MTB Nagaraj and Byrati Basavaraj are committed to our stand," he said.

Reacting to the rebel legislators anger, Reddy said that he wasn't aware of any such development. "I will attend the session," he said.