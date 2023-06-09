Recipe for serious lapses: Tejasvi Surya's dig at Karnataka making IAS officer chair of 12 boards

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya on Friday termed the appointment of an IAS officer as the chairman of twelve important boards a “recipe for serious lapses in administration.” He made the statement on Twitter, a micro-blogging platform, by posting a copy of an article published in DH.

“Administrative burden can compromise the progress of work. The appointment displays a lack of seriousness in delivering good governance by the Congress Govt,” Surya said, condemning the appointment.

On Wednesday, the state government appointed Rakesh Singh, additional chief secretary to the government, as chairman of twelve boards including the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA). Besides these additional responsibilities, he has his hands full as Singh is also the head of the Urban Development Department, Water Resources Department and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) where he is the administrator in the absence of an elected body.

His recent appointment has surprised even the IAS circle, wondering what makes him tick all boxes irrespective of which party is in power. Sources close to Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's office said the appointment is temporary and to ensure continuity in administration.