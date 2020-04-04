Reports on differences with colleague 'fake', says Karnataka Minister K Sudhakar

Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar has dismissed as "fake" reports in a section of media that he had differences with his cabinet colleague B Sriramulu, and said there was a "dirty political conspiracy" behind it. In a tweet, Sudhakar clarified that there weren't any differences of opinion between him and Health Minister Sriramulu.

"We have girded up our loins to combat the coronavirus. We are finding ways through conversation. Me and Sriramulu are toiling like brothers for the development of people," he tweeted. Taking a dig at those who have been saying that differences popped up between the two ministers, Sudhakar said he and Sriramulu do not believe in "cheap politics" to fight like kids in these distressing times

"We have our own responsibility. There is a dirty political conspiracy behind this fake news (about differences)," Sudhakar alleged. Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy had days ago commented about the race for publicity between Sudhakar and Sriramulu, which the Medical Education Minister refuted strongly. However, the government has assigned state primary and secondary education minister S Suresh Kumar to brief reporters on the status of COVID-19 in the state, giving credence to the theory of differences between the two ministers.

A BJP insider told PTI that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa did take note of the varied statements coming from the two ministers creating confusions among people. "The Chief Minister preferred Suresh Kumar to brief the media instead of the health minister and education minister as they were giving different data, creating confusion among people," he said.