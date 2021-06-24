Revanna involved in milk union scams, alleges Manju

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mandya,
  • Jun 24 2021, 00:46 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2021, 02:58 ist
H D Revanna. Credit: DH file photo

Former minister A Manju said that JD(S) leader H D Revanna is involved in scams reported in Hassan and Mandya milk unions and he will be caught this time.

At a press conference here on Wednesday, Manju said, the milk unions were under the control of JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda’s family. “When I was the minister, the unions were brought out of their control but Revanna took them into his control," he said.

Manju said Revanna is involved in milk adulteration scam that was reported in Mandya. He also alleged a similar scam in Hassan milk union. It has to be noted that the irregularities, amounting to crores of rupees, were being done allegedly with the help of Manmul employees. One lakh litres of adulterated milk were supplied to Manmul every day. The adulterated milk was packed and sold to gullible customers under Nandini brand name.

