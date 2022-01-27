Savadi conspired with D K Shivakumar against BJP in MLC polls: Lakhan Jarkiholi

MLC Lakhan Jarkiholi, without naming former deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi, has alleged that an influential BJP leader from Athani, who lost the Assembly election but rose to the top position, as responsible for the loss of the saffron party candidate in the MLC election to Belgaum local authorities constituency.

Speaking to reporters in Gokak, he said, “The leader from Athani conspired with KPCC president D K Shivakumar against the BJP candidate Mahantesh Kavatgimath in the MLC polls. The chief minister has intelligence reports on who worked against the party. He (Bommai) should take action against the leader in question.”

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has warned the party about a few fence-sitting MLAs. The party will suffer if the leadership fails to act against such legislators, the MLC said. “The Athani leader is in contact with Shivakumar and he may hop to Congress in the coming days.”

