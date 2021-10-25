Shettar calls D K Shivakumar a 'helpless party chief'

BJP leader and MLA Jagadish Shettar on Monday ridiculed KPCC president D K Shivakumar calling him a helpless party president and having no guts to take action against V S Ugrappa who has spoken badly about him.

"Shivakumar suspended Salim Ahmed, who belongs to minorities, for speaking against him in the whispering case. But he keeps quiet by just issuing a notice to opposition leader Siddaramaiah's staunch supporter Ugrappa. Ugrappa is a legal expert. If any action is taken against him, we may have to listen about Constitutional Articles," he ridiculed at a press conference at Hangal.

Shettar said Siddaramaiah, who is an experienced politician, is not behaving well. "His behaviour is not up to his stature. Siddaramaiah should support the good works of Modi like his own party leader Shashi Tharoor has praised Prime Minister for achieving the 100 crore target in vaccination," he remarked.

He questioned why Congress made JD(S) leader a chief minister if it calls JD(S) the B team of BJP.

He also alleged that Kumaraswamy is criticising RSS after reading a book of a Delhi-based Leftist journalist.

