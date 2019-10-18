Shettar suggests Siddaramaiah to visit Andaman

Large & Medium Scale Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar has advised Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah to visit Andaman & Nicobar once, to know under which condition V D Savarkar was kept in jail for his struggle against the British.

Replying to Siddaramaiah's allegation that Savarkar was involved in Mahatma Gandhi's assassination, in the background of the BJP's wish to confer Bharat Ratna award on Savarkar, Shettar said, "it is height of irresponsibility. What evidence he has to show that Savarkar was involved in Mahatma Gandhi's assassination?" he questioned.

"I do not know whether Siddaramaiah has read history or not. He thinks that only criticising RSS, Hindutva, and Modi is his work. He became the Leader of Opposition by threatening Sonia Gandhi that he would quit the Congress Party. He has no moral right to criticise Savarkar," Shettar told media persons here on Friday.

On Mahadayi

Admitting that the Centre has to notify the Mahadayi Tribunal's verdict in the gazette, Shettar stated that the Congress in Goa and Maharashtra is opposing that, and a consensus among all the concerned State governments is required. Efforts are on in this regard, he said.

Exchange of river water between Karnataka and Maharashtra was a practice earlier. Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa might have assured to release water to Maharashtra, in that background. He has already given clarification in this regard, Shettar noted.

Disqualified JD(S) MLA A H Vishwanath, and K R Nagar MLA Sa Ra Mahesh should have asked their own conscience, instead of challenging each other to swear in a temple. Such practices pull us back to hundreds of years, he opined.

"How JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda can predict that the BJP would go for mid-term elections in the State? Did the BJP high-command informed him, and asked him to make it public? There is no need to attach importance to his statement," Shettar added.