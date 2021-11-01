Siddaramaiah invites JD(S) MLA Srinivas to join Cong

Siddaramaiah invites JD(S) MLA Srinivas to join Congress

I have no option but to join the Congress after having distanced myself from the JD(S), the Gubbi legislator said

DHNS
DHNS, Tumakuru,
  • Nov 01 2021, 22:47 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2021, 23:23 ist
Siddaramaiah. Credit: PTI file photo

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah on Monday gave an open invitation to JD(S) MLA from Gubbi S R Srinivas to join the Congress, with an assurance of party ticket.

Siddaramaiah, also the Congress Legislature Party leader, invited Srinivas during a private function in Gubbi. Srinivas replied in the affirmative, "I will join the Congress after holding discussions with my supporters. I have no option but to join the Congress after having distanced myself from the JD(S)," the Gubbi legislator said.

"JD(S) MLC Beml Kantharaju has already said that he would join the Congress. I have assured him party ticket from Turuvekere. Both the leaders - Srinivas and Kantharaju - will be inducted into the party at a massive event to be organised shortly," Siddaramaiah said.

Meanwhile, continuing his tirade against JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy, Srinivas said, "Kumaraswamy thinks that I worked against former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. If he is under the impression that Gowda lost because of me, I am ready for truth test at any temple of his (HDK) choice."

