Siddaramaiah will meet Hegde’s fate, says Munirathna

Horticulture Minister Munirathna on Thursday predicted that Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah will be “expelled” from the Congress before December 2023.

“Siddaramaiah today is in the same place that Ramakrishna Hedge was. Hegde was expelled (in 1996). Siddaramaiah will meet the same fate. Plans are afoot in the Congress to this end. Siddaramaiah will be out of the Congress after the 2023 polls,” Munirathna said.

Munirathna, who was seen as a Siddaramaiah loyalist, quit the Congress and joined the BJP in 2019.