Speculation that HDK may quit after Cabinet meet

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy will chair a meeting of the Cabinet on Thursday, where he is expected to discuss the next course of action amid the deepening political crisis.

Speculation has it that Kumaraswamy may resign after the meeting. As many as 16 MLAs of the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition have tendered the resignation and two Independent MLAs have withdrawn their support, reducing the government to a minority.

The Cabinet meeting will be held ahead of the monsoon session of the legislature scheduled to commence July 12.

While drama unfolded at the Vidhana Soudha following the resignation of two more Congress MLAs, Kumaraswamy reportedly visited his father, JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda’s residence and held talks.

Kumaraswamy also issued a statement condemning the BJP, especially over the events that occurred in Mumbai and Vidhana Soudha. Kumaraswamy hit out at the BJP-led Maharashtra government for “disrespecting” ministers D K Shivakumar and G T Deve Gowda by not allowing them to meet rebel MLAs, whom Kumaraswamy claimed were held “captive”.

On the drama at Vidhana Soudha, Kumaraswamy said: “I’m disgusted looking at the BJP’s behaviour at Vidhana Soudha where Congress leaders were holding talks with a legislator. The way BJP leaders and workers behaved is a blackspot not only for Vidhana Soudha, but for the politics of Karnataka.”