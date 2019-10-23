State to seek addition flood relief from Centre

After many districts in north Karnataka were hit by floods for the second time this year, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that the state would seek additional funds from the Centre for relief.

Though the Central government has released only Rs 1,200 crore for estimated losses exceeding Rs 35,000 crore, the chief minister said that he was confident that the Centre would respond to the crisis.

Speaking to reporters, he said that it was unfortunate that many districts were affected resulting in losses to life and property. "We have discussed it with deputy commissioners of the flood-hit districts," adding that the state government would extend the same benefits for those affected by the recent floods as the ones provided during the deluge in August.

"If more funds for relief was required, the state government was ready to release it," he said, adding that they would seek funds from the Centre.

According to data available, as many as 13 people lost their lives owing to floods triggered by downpour in several districts of north Karnataka. This was in addition to more than 60 lives lost during August floods - said to be the worst in more than a century.

A total of 10,038 houses are also damaged, adding to the one lakh-plus houses lost in August. According to the situation report by the Revenue (Disaster Management) department, the floods had forced a total of 7,220 people out of their homes, who are accommodated at 28 relief centres.

Speaking to DH, Anil Kumar T K, Revenue Secretary (Disaster Management) said that following a video conference of deputy commissioners from flood-hit districts, authorities resolved to provide Rs 10,000 as immediate relief to the victims. "Though norms only allow for compensation of Rs 3,800, the state government has decided to provide Rs 10,000 as they did during the August floods this year," he said.

CM leaves DC’s conference abruptly

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa abruptly left Vidhana Soudha on Wednesday even as he was scheduled to chair a video conference with deputy commissioners from flood-hit districts. Between 11.45 am and 12 pm, Yediyurappa received donations from various organisations to the chief minister’s relief fund at his office. After that, he spent less than 10 minutes at the video conference, before leaving Vidhana Soudha to the BJP headquarters.