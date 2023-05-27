'Strict action against disruptors of peace and harmony'

Strict action against disruptors of peace and harmony in Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah clarified that the government has not spoken about banning RSS

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • May 27 2023, 21:19 ist
  • updated: May 27 2023, 21:19 ist
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. Credit: IANS Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday warned of strict action against any organisation that disturbed peace and harmony in the society.

The Congress leader was speaking to reporters after garlanding the statue of former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on the occasion of his 59th death anniversary.

Regarding talk of proscribing outfits in the state, Siddaramaiah clarified that the government has not spoken about banning RSS.

On portfolio allocation to the ministers following the cabinet expansion, he said it would be done either by today or tomorrow.

Earlier in the day, 24 ministers were sworn-in resulting in all 34 sanctioned ministerial positions of the new government getting filled.

Siddaramaiah
Karnataka
Karnataka Politics

