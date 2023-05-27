Strict action against disruptors of peace and harmony in Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday warned of strict action against any organisation that disturbed peace and harmony in the society.
The Congress leader was speaking to reporters after garlanding the statue of former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on the occasion of his 59th death anniversary.
Regarding talk of proscribing outfits in the state, Siddaramaiah clarified that the government has not spoken about banning RSS.
Read | All 34 sanctioned ministerial positions filled to give new touch to governance: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
On portfolio allocation to the ministers following the cabinet expansion, he said it would be done either by today or tomorrow.
Earlier in the day, 24 ministers were sworn-in resulting in all 34 sanctioned ministerial positions of the new government getting filled.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Watch: Making of new Parliament building in 2 minutes
First Goa-Dehradun flight flies with woman as co-pilot
Construction of the new Parliament building: A timeline
New Parliament inauguration: When, where to watch
Australian teenager fights off monster crocodile
LGBTQ+ Russians seek to escape prejudice in Argentina
Venice exhibition portrays Africa's forced urbanisation
Czech man sets world record with staggering 9-hr plank
Test pilots and the taste of danger
Cycling on the road to nostalgia