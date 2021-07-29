Surjewala to meet district Congress leaders on Saturday

Karnataka Congress in-Charge Randeep Singh Surjewala will meet the party leaders of five districts in the city on Saturday.

In a press conference on Thursday Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president R Dhruvanarayan said that the leaders of Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, Hassan and Mandya would attend the meeting chaired by Surjewala.

"The objective of the meeting is to strengthen the party. Surjewala has conducted a meeting in Tumakuru and he will chair another in Hubballi on Friday," he said.

KPCC president D K Shivakumar, Opposition party leader Siddaramaiah, leaders S R Patil, KPCC working presidents, MLAs of Mysuru region, former MLAs will be present in the meeting.

MLAs H P Manjunath, C Anil, MLC R Dharmasena and others were present.