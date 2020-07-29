Was Iftar parties by presidents, CMs secular? BJP MP to Owaisi

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya has joined issue with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi over his objection to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's participation in the Ram Temple "Bhumi pujan", asking whether it was secularism when Iftar parties were hosted by presidents and chief ministers.

Surya, the BJP's Karnataka Youth Wing general secretary, also said they did not need lessons in 'Constitutionalism' from 'Razakars'.

"When Presidents of India & CMs of states were organising Iftaar parties in an official capacity, in official residences where was your secularism? Masjid was built by razing the temple. That mistake is now reversed. P.S We don't need lessons in constitutionalism from Razakars," he tweeted.

The Bengaluru South Lok Sabha member was reacting to Owaisi's remarks on Tuesday that the PM should not attend the 'Bhoomi pujan' ceremony of the Ram temple at Ayodhya on August 5 in his official capacity, but can participate as an individual. The Hyderabad MP had claimed Modi's possible attendance at the ceremony would mean a violation of his constitutional oath.

"Attending Bhoomi Pujan in official capacity will be a violation of @PMOIndia''s constitutional oath. Secularism is part of the Basic Structure of Constitution," Owaisi had tweeted.

According to members of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, Modi is likely to visit Ayodhya on August 5 for the "bhoomi pujan" (ground breaking ceremony) to begin the construction of the Ram temple