Will expose corruption of Siddaramaiah-led Congress govt: Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai continued his attack on Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah saying the Congress leader clipped wings of Lokayukta and established ACB, when he was the chief minister, to bury all corruption cases against him and his party.

Addressing the Jana Sankalpa Yatre rally in Hirekerur on Wednesday, Bommai said, "The government will hand all 59 cases of corruption registered during the Congress regime to Lokayukta."

"The Siddaramaiah government (2013-18) was mired in corruption and nepotism. They didn't even spare the children's bed and pillows. Officers in the minor irrigation department were involved in a bill scam. Corruption was rampant in BDA, Energy and several other departments, Bommai charged.

"Siddaramaiah kept claiming that they had given pro-people governance. But what happened to Congress in the 2018 elections? People taught him a lesson...In the ensuing Assembly elections, Congress will be decimated," Bommai said.

"Siddaramaiah made false claims for the Anna Bhagya scheme. He claimed publicity for the rice supplied by the Centre. Now, they are giving false assurance of providing 10 kg rice for free if voted to power. Why did they reduce the quantity of rice under the scheme from 7 kg to 4 kg when in power? Who killed the officer who was probing the pilferage of food grains?," the chief minister sought to know.