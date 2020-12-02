'Will quit politics if Siddaramaiah proved allegation'

Will quit politics if Siddaramaiah proved allegation: G T Devegowda

"I will quit politics if Siddaramaiah proved allegation," G T Devegowda challenged

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Dec 02 2020, 16:09 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2020, 16:09 ist
G T Devegowda. Credit: DH File Photo

MLA G T Devegowda slammed Opposition party leader Siddaramaiah and challenged to prove his allegations levelled against him.

Devegowda said that he would retire from politics if Siddaramaiah proved that Devegowda took money from Congress and supported BJP in Lok Sabha elections held in 2019. 

The JD(S) and Congress faced election together. Though there was an alliance at the party level, party workers of both the parties in the region did not accept the alliance.

