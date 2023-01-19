PM suggested to take Muslim voters into confidence: BSY

Will take Muslim voters into confidence on PM's suggestion: BSY

Party workers have been directed to visit each household and highlight the achievements of the state government, BSY said

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Jan 19 2023, 00:07 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2023, 00:07 ist
BJP Parliamentary Board member B S Yediyurappa. Credit: DH Photo

BJP Parliamentary Board member B S Yediyurappa said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has suggested that Karnataka BJP leaders take Muslim voters into confidence and take them along in the forthcoming assembly polls in Karnataka. "We will follow his suggestion."

"They have been on good terms with us for the past several years. They have respect for us and we also have respect for them. I have discussed political strategies with PM in New Delhi for about one and a half hours to ensure that the BJP gets a majority in the 2023 Assembly polls.

Party workers have been directed to visit each household and highlight the achievements of the state government and the Centre. Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President J D Nadda will also spend more time in Karnataka during the assembly polls, the former CM said. 

