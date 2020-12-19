Karnataka records 1,152 fresh infections, 15 deaths

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 19 2020, 23:09 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2020, 23:40 ist
A BBMP medical staff shows the Covid-19 test samples in Bengaluru on Thursday. Credit: DH Photo/Pushkar V

The state reported 1,152 new Covid-19 cases and 15 related deaths on Saturday as the case tally went up to 9,08,275 while fatalities crossed 12,000 mark (12,004).

As on December 19, there are 14,370 active carriers of the virus in the state.

The largest concentration of new cases was in Bengaluru Urban which registered 586 cases, constituting 50% of the fresh infections. The next highest numbers were found in Mysuru district with 66 cases, followed by Kalaburagi district 50 and Dakshina Kannada 34. Mandya and Shivamogga registered 30 new cases. 

Of the 15 Covid deaths reported on Saturday, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 10. As many as 2,147 patients were discharged on Saturday.

